World Because of Musa, the main question is: "Is Italy a racist country"? Media: Yes, it is The death of a 23-year-old young man, an illegal migrant originally from Ghana, who hanged himself in a repatriation center, is a hot topic in the Italian media

The main question in the discussions in almost all media is whether Italy is a racist country, and many authors conclude that it is, Turin's "Stampa" writes.



A young man whose name was not mentioned initially by the media, as the paper writes, "was treated as another anonymous victim of illegal migration," was named Musa Baide.



Fifteen days ago, he was badly beaten by three young Italian men, and after the time spent in hospital, he was placed in isolation in the deportation center.



His lawyer stated that "Musa could not understand why he ended up in prison." The media and human rights organizations criticize the actions of the authorities, which "placed the victim in prison and left the aggressors at large," as the general secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party, Maurizio Acerbo, said.



A member of parliament, from the left-wing Free and Equal Party, Erasmo Palazzotto, announced that he would ask the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, for an explanation in the parliament, and he assessed the whole case "as a big mistake of the state".



Members of the football club from Milan "Sant Ambroeus", the first team composed of refugees, also reacted, writing on their Facebook page that Musa "hanged himself because he could not bear another injustice - an innocent victim of aggression, instead of receiving appropriate help, he was placed in solitary confinement".



On behalf of the Association of Legal Studies on Immigration, lawyer Gianfranco Schiavone said the young man, as a victim of the assault, should have automatically obtained a residence permit.