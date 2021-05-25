World Because of what awaits us, they are preparing a "new WHO" French President and German Chancellor are among the leaders who want to strengthen the WHO and the ability of the world to prepare and combat any pandemic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 08:57 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos / Cebas1

The unification of the leaders started after the WHO opened the annual session with the draft resolution which recognizes the mistakes in the response to COVID-19, the AP reported.



The recommendation for a resolution would call for a stronger response to the pandemic, to stabilize WHO funding and to ensure greater access to health care - including vaccines, tests and coronavirus-related treatment.



The entire European Union, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Rwanda and Vanuatu stood behind the resolution, which will be discussed during the eight-day meeting of the WHO.



The intention is to create a working group that will strengthen the readiness and response of the WHO to emergency health situations. "We must have institutions that can meet the task, in order to meet our ambitions. The WHO must be large and flexible in difficult times, and it must be completely transparent so that people can trust it. There must be no political pressure, there must be no doubt that there has been any pressure", French President Emmanuel Macron said during a video conference.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was behind the idea of a "global health body for treatment", adding that: "We have been talking about this for years, and now it is more important that we act".



The resolution leaves room for little novelty and focuses mainly on reaching consensus and achieving a common goal after the economic and human devastation caused by the pandemic.



The resolution will appoint six people to the working group, which will submit a report at the annual session next year.



There are also serious shortcomings in global capabilities to prepare for, prevent, identify and respond to emergencies. The document, if approved, will ask WHO Director, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to make "concrete proposals" on alert levels during health emergencies, "with clear criteria and practical implications for states."



Diplomats, backing these measures, say they hope to reach consensus among 194 WHO members.