World Who is telling the truth about Wuhan, China or the United States? China's reaction to the report of the US intelligence that several researchers of the Wuhan Institute of Virology became infected with COVID in November 2019. Source: B92 Monday, May 24, 2021 | 15:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The report, which shocked the world public, also states that these people were hospitalized, and new details about the intensity of the symptoms they showed could start a new discussion about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, according to two sources familiar with the document.



Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the report that appeared in the American media, which, among other things, states that three employees of the institute became seriously ill just before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



"The Institute of Virology issued a statement on March 23 stating that the institution had not encountered any cases of coronavirus before December 30, 2019. The announcement also states that as of March 23, 2021, none of the employees has been infected with coronavirus. Therefore, the allegations in the media regarding the illness of three employees of the Wuhan Institute are completely incorrect," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference, reports Sputnik.



As a reminder, a State Department report compiled during the Donald Trump administration and published in January states that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, but it is not claimed that they were hospitalized, CNN reports.



In a briefing submitted to the World Health Organization, official Beijing stated that the first patient with symptoms of COVID-19 was discovered on December 8, 2019 in Wuhan. However, US intelligence does not have reliable information as to why Chinese researchers were admitted to the hospital.



"In the end, nothing can definitely be concluded," US intelligence sources said.



World Health Organization sent a team of experts to Wuhan to investigate the origin of the coronavirus, as well as one of the theories that the virus originated in one of the most modern laboratories in the world - the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.



The team, however, did not reach a final conclusion on that.