World A "triple mutant" arrived in Europe, labeled AV.1 British health authorities have warned the public about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, with a "strange combination of genes" in Yorkshire. Source: Blic Monday, May 24, 2021 | 11:32 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/motorolka/Ilustracija

This novel strain labeled as a “triple mutant” has caused public concern.



The Indian strain of the virus, which has created chaos in India, is already present in Britain and is causing a constant growing number of newly registered cases in London, and in several other places in the country. The appearance of this new, potentially more dangerous variant could jeopardize the announced opening of the country, writes "Blic".



For that reason, Germany announced that it had introduced quarantine for all passengers from Britain, for fear of spreading new variants on German soil.



The United Kingdom is one of the few countries in the world where mass vaccination is being carried out successfully and which has managed to drastically reduce the number of coronavirus cases and reach the very threshold of coming out of the pandemic.



However, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that the country would be fully opened in June, new discoveries by medical experts cast a shadow over this optimistic forecast.



Namely, the Ministry of Health announced that they had discovered the spread of a new, far more contagious variant of the coronavirus, colloquially called the "triple mutant", in Yorkshire and Humber. From this variety, which was given the name "Yorkshire", and in the professional public, it is referred to as AV.1, 49 people became ill in these two British provinces.



According to health experts, this new strain contains three mutations - two found in a variant from South Africa and a previously known British strain and one, completely new, called N439K, which is supposed to have something to do with the ability to bypass the human immune response.



The Ministry of Health has therefore included this variant among the variants to which special attention is paid.



However, as this variant is new, i.e. it was discovered only at the end of April, scientists are not sure to what extent it is more virulent compared to previously known strains, which have been in circulation for a long time.



Dr Kevin Smith, from the Ministry of Health, calmed the public by claiming that this new variant is not "particularly contagious". "People with this variant are not more seriously ill than other people infected with coronavirus. We are not too worried.



Dr Greg Fell, director of the Sheffield Institute of Public Health, urged the public "not to panic." "There is no reason to believe that this variant is more contagious or easier to transmit. Also, there is no evidence that it is resistant to the protection that vaccines provide to the body," he said.



However, taught by the experiences from India, which is struggling with its own version of the "triple mutant", the British are rightly afraid of what could happen if this strain turned out to be virulent.