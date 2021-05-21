Turkey under attack? Drones targeted military bases VIDEO
Turkish army was targeted by Kurdish militants early this morning, the country's Ministry of Defense announced
The main targets of the attack were two military bases in the east of the country, more precisely the Command of Unmanned Aerial Systems in the province of Batman and the command of the 23rd Infantry Division in Şırnak Province.
The Kurds used drones, and as the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, there were no casualties or material damage.