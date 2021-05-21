World Turkey under attack? Drones targeted military bases VIDEO Turkish army was targeted by Kurdish militants early this morning, the country's Ministry of Defense announced Source: B92 Friday, May 21, 2021 | 19:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

The main targets of the attack were two military bases in the east of the country, more precisely the Command of Unmanned Aerial Systems in the province of Batman and the command of the 23rd Infantry Division in Şırnak Province.



The Kurds used drones, and as the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, there were no casualties or material damage.