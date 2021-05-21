World 0

Turkey under attack? Drones targeted military bases VIDEO

Turkish army was targeted by Kurdish militants early this morning, the country's Ministry of Defense announced

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Foto: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

The main targets of the attack were two military bases in the east of the country, more precisely the Command of Unmanned Aerial Systems in the province of Batman and the command of the 23rd Infantry Division in Şırnak Province.

The Kurds used drones, and as the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, there were no casualties or material damage.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Ceasefire?

Clashes in the Gaza Strip have continued today. In the past 12 hours, about 200 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, the Israeli army announced.

World Thursday, May 20, 2021 07:14 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ MOHAMMED SABER
page 1 of 13 go to page