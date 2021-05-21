Ceasefire? The Israelis accepted a truce with Hamas
Last night, the Israeli security cabinet accepted the decision to cease fire in GazaSource: B92
It is not specified when the truce will take effect, and "Channel 12" reports that it should start at 2 o'clock local time.
The meeting of the Israeli security cabinet was convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The meeting ended after three hours.
Contradictory reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas surfaced during the week.
On Wednesday, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said he expected a ceasefire in a day or two.