World Ceasefire? The Israelis accepted a truce with Hamas Last night, the Israeli security cabinet accepted the decision to cease fire in Gaza Source: B92 Friday, May 21, 2021 | 07:22

It is not specified when the truce will take effect, and "Channel 12" reports that it should start at 2 o'clock local time.



The meeting of the Israeli security cabinet was convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The meeting ended after three hours.



Contradictory reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas surfaced during the week.



On Wednesday, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said he expected a ceasefire in a day or two.