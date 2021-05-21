World 1

Ceasefire? The Israelis accepted a truce with Hamas

Last night, the Israeli security cabinet accepted the decision to cease fire in Gaza

Foto: Tanjug/ AP Photo/Hatem Moussa
It is not specified when the truce will take effect, and "Channel 12" reports that it should start at 2 o'clock local time.

The meeting of the Israeli security cabinet was convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting ended after three hours.

Contradictory reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas surfaced during the week.

On Wednesday, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said he expected a ceasefire in a day or two.

Clashes in the Gaza Strip have continued today. In the past 12 hours, about 200 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, the Israeli army announced.

EPA-EFE/ MOHAMMED SABER
