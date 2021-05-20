World Fatah: A new reality - Ceasefire agreement could enter into force within 24 hours A ceasefire agreement between Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel, could be reached within 24 hours, the executive secretary of Fatah stated. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 09:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE /ALAA BADARNEH / POOL

"The efforts of Arab countries led by Egypt, which involved interested parties, were crowned with success in the form of a draft ceasefire agreement that could enter into force within 24 hours," Jibril Rajoub said in an interview with Saudi Asharq News TV Channel.



"We expect the current fighting to end in the next few hours," Rajoub said, adding that the current escalation had created a new reality and that the situation in the Middle East would no longer be the same as it was ten days ago, TASS news agency reported.



Al-Arabiya TV reported yesterday, citing informed sources, that a high-ranking Egyptian delegation visited Ramallah on Wednesday in order to negotiate the upcoming armistice agreement between Hamas and Israel, which are exchanging attacks and strikes from May 10.