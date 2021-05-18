World Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief: We aren't responsible for the cyber-attacks Sergei Naryshkin, Chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence service and a close associate of Putin, denies SolarWinds attack Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 09:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, Gorodenkoff

The cyber attack was called "SolarWinds", which compromised nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.



The United States and Great Britain blamed Russia's foreign intelligence service for the attack, and Naryshkin points out that the accusations resemble the content of a "bad detective novel" and that he would be "flattered" that his service was really behind such a sophisticated hack, but that he could not "claim the creative achievements of others as his own", Reuters reports.



Naryshkin pointed out that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by U.S. and British intelligence agencies.



Naryshkin added that such accusations were absurd and that Russia was not responsible for the cyber-attacks, poisonings, hacks, or meddling in elections that it was blamed for.