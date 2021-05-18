World Israel's retaliation VIDEO The Israeli army shelled the territory of Lebanon in retaliation after several rockets were fired from the territory of that country towards Israel. Source: B92, Sputnik Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 08:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

"Six rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, but all of them landed within Lebanese territory. In response, our artillery forces fired at targets from which rockets were launched", the Israeli army said.



The explosions were heard around the Misgav Am kibbutz in northern Israel just before the Israeli army announced that it had responded with artillery fire.



A video that allegedly shows the Israeli response appeared on social networks.



It is unclear exactly how many rockets were fired from the territory of Lebanon, since the Israeli army announced that there were six rockets, while AFP announced, referring to Lebanese security sources, that there were three rockets in question.

that’s an interesting alert on the northern border….that’s got to be an error? https://t.co/UcSqnBQ6k9 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) May 17, 2021 طائرات العدو تقصف مبنى في حي الرمال وسط مدينة #غزة pic.twitter.com/yNGwXFJZNL — Lebanon Times (@lebanontimes3) May 18, 2021

The Israeli army fired 22 grenades, a Lebanese military source told Reuters. There were no reports of casualties or damage on either side.



The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, announced that the firing of rockets was noticed from the Rachaya Al Foukhar, a Lebanese village in the district of Hasbaya near the border, and that Israel returned fire. The exchange of fire followed during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, which has been going on for days and in which more than 200 people were killed and about 1.500 were injured.



The Israeli army announced that during the night between Monday and Tuesday, it destroyed 15 kilometers of the tunnel in Gaza used by Hamas, and that 90 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli cities.