World Washington blocked the UN Security Council session Washington has blocked the holding of a session of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis between Israel and Palestine. Source: B92 Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 21:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Golden Brown

The session was supposed to be held on May 14



According to the Permanent Mission of China, which took over the presidency of the Security Council in May, the members of the UN Security Council could not reach a consensus on holding an open session on Friday.



The United States has proposed that the open session of the UN Security Council on Palestine and Israel be postponed until May 18, according to the letter of the Chairman of the Security Council, "Novosti" reported.