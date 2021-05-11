World The number of victims is growing: At least eight children and a teacher killed VIDEO According to the first information, at least eight children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The evacuation of children is underway.



Earlier, it was announced that unknown persons opened fire near the educational institution, and later an explosion was heard.



It is stated that a teenager is being suspected of the shooting and that he was detained.



32 people were injured, of which 12 children and one adult were taken to hospital.



Contrary information comes from Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, who said that seven children were killed and 16 people were hospitalized.



Two students were killed when they jumped out of a window on the second floor of the school.

"They told us to lock ourselves in the cabinet"

Details of the shooting were shared by a ninth grade student.



"They took us out. First they told us to lock ourselves in the cabinet, which we did. Then a powerful explosion was heard, and a minute later a shooting started," he wrote.

A video of the interior of the school after the shooting was also published.