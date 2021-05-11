The number of victims is growing: At least eight children and a teacher killed VIDEO
According to the first information, at least eight children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan.Source: Tanjug
The evacuation of children is underway.
Earlier, it was announced that unknown persons opened fire near the educational institution, and later an explosion was heard.
It is stated that a teenager is being suspected of the shooting and that he was detained.
32 people were injured, of which 12 children and one adult were taken to hospital.
Contrary information comes from Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, who said that seven children were killed and 16 people were hospitalized.
Two students were killed when they jumped out of a window on the second floor of the school. Earlier, it was announced that unknown persons opened fire near the educational institution, and later an explosion was heard. It is stated that two teenagers were shot, one of whom was arrested. Another armed attacker was killed, the agencies report.
"They told us to lock ourselves in the cabinet"
Details of the shooting were shared by a ninth grade student.
"They took us out. First they told us to lock ourselves in the cabinet, which we did. Then a powerful explosion was heard, and a minute later a shooting started," he wrote.
⚡️Неизвестные открыли стрельбу в школе в Казани ⚡️В школе произошел взрыв Детей прыгали прямо из окон учреждения. (На...Posted by Руслан Благой on Tuesday, May 11, 2021
#BREAKING At least nine people are killed after shooting breaks out at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, news agencies report— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 11, 2021
"Eight schoolchildren and a teacher were killed," a source tells the Interfax news agency pic.twitter.com/aIawnj5KDv
В казанской школе неизвестные открыли стрельбу, сообщил источникhttps://t.co/ovsh14l7sF pic.twitter.com/1r7q4VcOJB— РИА Новости (@rianru) May 11, 2021
Подросток, устроивший стрельбу в школе в Казани, задержанhttps://t.co/E2DcoH9FCY pic.twitter.com/yAnTqm5UrN— РИА Новости (@rianru) May 11, 2021
В результате стрельбы в казанской школе погибли учитель и шесть детей https://t.co/8pjodTLpBr pic.twitter.com/I9Ay50quIz— РИА Новости (@rianru) May 11, 2021
A video of the interior of the school after the shooting was also published.
В соцсетях публикуют кадры предположительно из казанской школы, где произошла стрельба pic.twitter.com/ZMuveRvpNm— РИА Новости (@rianru) May 11, 2021