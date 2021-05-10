World "Red line has been crossed" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned today that the Palestinian militant group Hamas "crossed the red line" with a rocket attack on Jerusalem. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 10, 2021 | 22:32 Tweet Share EPA/AMIT SHABI/ POOL

He announced a sharp response.



"We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, on our capital, our citizens and soldiers. Whoever attacks us will pay dearly," Netanyahu pointed out, AP reports.



He stated that the fights will continue for some time.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced tonight that nine people were killed in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, and according to the Palestinian media, three children are among the victims.



Explosions erupted in Jerusalem earlier, minutes after a Hamas ultimatum to the Israeli government to withdraw security forces from the area of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem came into force.



A representative of the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeid, stated that the rocket attacks were a response to, as he put it, "the crime and aggression" that Israel is committing in Jerusalem.



Due to the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem, urgent consultations were held in the UN Security Council tonight.