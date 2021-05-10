World 0

"Red line has been crossed"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned today that the Palestinian militant group Hamas "crossed the red line" with a rocket attack on Jerusalem.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA/AMIT SHABI/ POOL
EPA/AMIT SHABI/ POOL

He announced a sharp response.

"We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, on our capital, our citizens and soldiers. Whoever attacks us will pay dearly," Netanyahu pointed out, AP reports.

He stated that the fights will continue for some time.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced tonight that nine people were killed in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, and according to the Palestinian media, three children are among the victims.

Explosions erupted in Jerusalem earlier, minutes after a Hamas ultimatum to the Israeli government to withdraw security forces from the area of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem came into force.

A representative of the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeid, stated that the rocket attacks were a response to, as he put it, "the crime and aggression" that Israel is committing in Jerusalem.

Due to the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem, urgent consultations were held in the UN Security Council tonight.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The chaos has already started

The police banned the Jews to enter the area of the Temple Mount within the Old City in Jerusalem, while planned parade of Israeli nationalists was considered.

World Monday, May 10, 2021 09:30 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Oded Balilty

"We'll discuss things further"

European Union leaders will continue to discuss policies towards Russia and Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron said today ahead of the summit in Brussels.

World Saturday, May 8, 2021 18:25 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO/POOL

COVID continues to wreak havoc

The number of cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide increased for the ninth week in a row, while the number of deaths is higher for the sixth consecutive week.

World Friday, May 7, 2021 17:17 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 10 go to page