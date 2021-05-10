World Hamas fired rockets on Jerusalem, Israel strikes back; fire broke out at Al Aqsa Several explosions erupted in Jerusalem just minutes after the deadline set by the Hamas militant organization for the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, May 10, 2021 | 20:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Mahmoud Ajjour \ apaimage/SIPA/2105101947

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. No casualties or damage were reported.



The Israeli parliament was evacuated after the rocketing, and along the border with Gaza, Israel strengthened its forces.



After that, a representative of the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeid, spoke out, confirming that the rocket attacks were a response to, as he put it, "the crime and aggression" that Israel is committing in Jerusalem, the AP reported.



"This is a message that the enemy must understand well," Obeid said, threatening new attacks if Israel again orders its security forces to invade the Al-Aqsa Mosque or carry out the expulsion of Palestinians living in East Jeursalem.

Rockets fired on Jerusalem in attack claimed by Hamas after clashes between Israelis and Palestinians (VIDEOS)https://t.co/Ze4pT8LwR0 pic.twitter.com/Lxs3f5XTUU — RT (@RT_com) May 10, 2021

Shortly after the sirens from the Gaza Strip were activated in Jerusalem, a rocket launch was heard, and then another one.



According to the Israeli army, one rocket was intercepted, while the other hit a civilian vehicle in the south, and on that occasion, one person was slightly injured.



Meanwhile, as reported by Reuters, European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called today for peace to be established in East Jerusalem after more than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police over the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Watch | Palestinian resistance factions in the #Gaza Strip launch a fresh round of rocket fire into the Israeli settlements in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/AKzJ8A6xgq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2021

"The situation that has arisen due to the announcement of the expulsion of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem is causing serious concern. Such an action is illegal and in conflict with international humanitarian law. It only encourages rising tensions," Borrell warned, Reuters reported.



For now, there is no information about possible victims of rocket attacks or material damage, but the Israeli army confirmed that seven rockets were fired at Jerusalem. The Palestinian militant movement Hamas announced that the leadership of the joint command of the armed movements in Gaza gave Israel a deadline until 6:00 pm local time to withdraw its forces from the complex of the Al Aqsa mosque in the Jerusalem settlement of Sheikh Jarrah. Hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police near the Al Aqsa Mosque over the weekend and this morning over the possible eviction of Palestinian families from settlements in East Jerusalem.



Israel is also strengthening forces in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, from where militants fired several rockets at the south of the Jewish state.

📹 | #BREAKING: The Israeli parliament was evacuated due to missiles fired from #Gaza.



▪️The lawmakers has been taken to the shelters.



pic.twitter.com/5I9Qpd0h63 — EHA News (@eha_news) May 10, 2021

The Israeli army confirmed a rocket attack on the Gaza Strip, and that three members of Hamas were killed in that attack, "Haaretz" reported. Nine Palestinians, including three minors, were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.



According to the "Jerusalem Post", among the killed members of Hamas is one of the commanders, who was the target of the Israeli army. An IDF spokesman had previously told the media that the latest attack was being treated as "severe" and would not go unanswered.



Israel also released a video of the attack.

A fire was also reported in the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

#عاجل حريق في ساحات المسجد الأقصى واشتعال الأشجار pic.twitter.com/OUH7CxPdvi — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 10, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in separate telephone conversations with the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Hani, that he would do everything in his power to mobilize the whole world, especially Islam, and stop "terror" of Israel against the Palestinians.



"Evaluating the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem as terror, I expressed (in conversation with Palestinian leaders) my harsh condemnation of these insidious attacks that offend the conscience, not only of Muslims, but of all humanity. I stressed that we will do everything to mobilize the whole world, especially Islamic, to stop terror and occupation", Erdogan wrote on the Telegram, reports Sputnik. He added that "Turkey will always be on the side of Palestinian affairs, stand by its Palestinian brothers and protect part of Jerusalem." Earlier, the Israeli army decided to strengthen its presence on the border with the Gaza Strip, since the rocketing from the enclave on the territory of Israel has recently continued.



In addition, conflicts in East Jerusalem have been going on for several days. According to the data of the Red Crescent in Jerusalem, only last night, 80 people were injured in the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israeli police.