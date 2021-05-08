World 0

Explosion near school - at least 40 people killed PHOTO

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured, mostly female students, in several explosions at the Seyyed al-Shohada school, in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Tanjug (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Foto: Tanjug (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

"It is a joint high school for girls and boys who study in three shifts, the second of which is for students, who suffered the most in the attack," Najiba Arian, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, told the agency. He added that the majority of victims are girls.

Footage shown on local television "TOLOnews" showed dramatic scenes in front of the school, books and school bags scattered on the road with traces of blood, and residents rushing to help the victims.

Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said earlier that the number of dead was 25, but he did not specify the cause of the explosions, and a spokesman of the Ministry of Health said that 46 people have been transferred to hospitals so far.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, and Taliban spokesman Zabiulah Mujahid denied the insurgent group's involvement and condemned the incident.

