World "We'll discuss things further" European Union leaders will continue to discuss policies towards Russia and Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron said today ahead of the summit in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 18:25

"In addition to the master plan, we are considering issues in the European Union that we will return to at the summit on May 25. That includes Russia and Brexit," he said, as TASS reports.



Macron, who attended the meeting in Porto in Portugal, stressed that the actors of the meetings will be involved in the development of a European strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.