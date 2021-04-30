World Cyprus – welcome to those with vaccination certificates The good news is coming from Cyprus for vaccinated travelers from 65 countries. Source: B92 Friday, April 30, 2021 | 21:12 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, _Ansud_

Namely, from May 10, foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the country without the need for a negative PCR test and mandatory quarantine said Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

The new entry regulations came in force despite Cyprus falling into a two-week lockdown earlier this week, following a large increase of Covid 19 cases. Tourists from 65 countries who received both doses of approved vaccines will be able to enjoy Cyprus this summer, helping the tourism industry which was badly hit by the pandemic.



According to Travel magazine, the list of 65 countries whose citizens have received both doses will be able to enter Cyprus includes Great Britain, Canada, the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, and residents of all EU member states.

The citizens of Serbia are also on the list

Serbian citizens holding a vaccination certificate who enter the territory of Cyprus will not have to undergo additional PCR testing upon their arrival in Cyprus. The only condition is that a certain number of days have passed since the last dose received and the date of travel (Johnson and Johnson 14 days, Moderna 14 days, Pfizer-BioNTech 7 days, AstraZeneca 7 days).



All passengers are required to electronically complete the electronic pass (CyprusFlightPass) 24 hours before the flight at https://www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy.



Serbian citizens who have not been vaccinated can also enter the Republic of Cyprus. However, they need a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours. Upon arrival in Cyprus, the person is additionally tested at their own expense and has the obligation of self-isolation until a negative result is obtained.



Persons who have a regulated stay in Cyprus can board a flight without a negative test, but then they are obliged to do two tests upon arrival in Cyprus (the first immediately upon arrival and the second three days after arrival; the time between two tests is spent in self-isolation).



With the negative test results self-isolation may be interrupted. Test results must be sent to the following email address: monada@mphs.moh.gov.cy