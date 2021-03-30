World What will the Covid passport look like? Source: B92 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 | 21:54 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen / TV Prva

The European Union officials presented what the Covid passports, which will be in use from June 15, will look like. The passport will initially be valid for citizens of the European Union. Third countries, including Serbia, will soon be able to issue similar travel documents.

In addition to a regular passport, citizens of the European Union will soon have to carry a health travel document. The long-announced so-called "Covid passport" will come to life in June and will be digitally issued. The health certificate is recommended for air travel, participation in an important event or entry into a public place, and will be issued by the ministries of health of the member states.



"The document will contain person’s name, surname, date of birth, citizenship, passport number verified with a QR code, whether the person has been vaccinated or not, the type of vaccine and whether the person has been a carrier of the virus."



As explained in Brussels, the member states are obliged to adopt certificates related to vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency, but also that each member state has the right to decide separately on the recognition of any other vaccine. In this way, both Chinese and Russian vaccines, which have not been approved by the agency, can be included in the certificates.



Covid-passport: Without confirmation that we are immune to the virus, travel to many countries may not be possible

Everyone should be able to obtain such a certificate, regardless of whether the vaccine has been approved by a European regulator or is approved only at the national level. The issuance of a certificate and the recognition of a specific vaccine must be distinguished from the state.



The EU is currently working on a plan how Covid passports will be issued in third world countries, including Serbia. Until then, a negative test for coronavirus will be necessary for entering the EU, as well as all previously determined rules prescribed by EU member states.