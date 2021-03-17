World Greek minister: "Sputnik V" is accepted in Greece The Greek government recognizes the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine as well as all European vaccines, said the Greek Minister of Tourism, Mr. Harry Theocharis. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 21:40 Tweet Share Photo: Depositphotos/Maugli

In an interview given to RIA News, he said that the citizens of Russia will be able to enter Greece from May 14, and that vaccination is not mandatory for tourists but could save them from a series of formalities.

In order to enter Greece from Russia, one needs to either be vaccinated, have a negative test for the coronavirus, or have antibodies. It is not mandatory to be vaccinated, but people who have been vaccinated will not require to have a negative test and will not be subjected to random checks, the Greek minister explained.



He also added that Greece is satisfied that the Russian company producing the vaccine has submitted a registration request to the European Medicines Agency, so that EU citizens could also be vaccinated with it.



"However, regardless of the fact that it will be used as a recognized vaccine, our country has made a decision that, for us, 'Sputnik V' is equal to European vaccines when traveling, so that tourists can enter our country without having to test every time they come”, the minister said.



The certificate on vaccination issued in Russia will need to be issued in English and tourists will have to abide by all active sanitary measures in Greece.



"Everything that applies to Greeks also applies to foreign tourists staying in our country," the minister concluded.



Although there is still no official information, this could perhaps serve as a guideline in Greece strategy when opening the borders for tourist from Serbia.