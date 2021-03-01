World Dozens of protesters injured in Thailand - "It's necessary" Dozens of protesters were injured in violent anti-government protests in Thailand, the ambulance announced. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 1, 2021 | 12:17 Tweet Share FOTO: Profimedia

Police confirmed today that they fired rubber bullets, for the first time since protests began last year.



Clashes broke out on Sunday, with police using tear gas and water cannons against protesters marching towards a military base in Bangkok, asking King Maha Vajiralongkorn to stop issuing direct orders to the army, Reuters reported.



Protesters threw bottles at police barricades.



"We used rubber bullets for the first time. It was necessary to stop the violence," Bangkok Police Chief Pakapong Pongpetra said today.



The youth political movement demands the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, calling for a reform of the monarchy.