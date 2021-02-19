World German scientist: I have 600 proofs, the virus was made in a laboratory German nanoscientist Roland Wiesendanger claims there's evidence that coronavirus did not pass from animals to humans, but that it originated in a laboratory. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 19, 2021 | 09:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

A scientist from the Department of Physics, University of Hamburg, told the German media that he had a total of 600 pieces of evidence gathered in 2019 and 2020.



"Information about the virus and numerous publications in professional magazines and on social media show that coronavirus was an accident in the laboratory. COVID-19 came from the laboratory in Wuhan," Wiesendanger claims.



According to him, the virus "clings" very well on the receptors of human cells and manages to penetrate them, which was not typical of earlier strains of corona viruses and indicates an unnatural origin.



He also pointed out that bats are not being sold at the market in the center of Wuhan, which was called the epicenter of the infection.



Wiesendanger expects that there will be further studies and research on the origin of the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months, and he hopes for evidence that will support his thesis.