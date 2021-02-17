World Donald Trump's decision was annulled - the United States is sending USD 200 million The United States of America will send over 200 million dollars to World Health Organization by the end of February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Source: B92, Sputnik Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 17:07 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Naresh777

"This is a key step forward in meeting our financial obligations as a member of the WHO and reflects our renewed commitment to providing the necessary WHO support to guide the global pandemic response," Blinken said at the United Nations Security Council.



"The United States believes that multilateralism, the UN and the WHO are essential, not only as an effective international health and humanitarian response to COVID-19, but also for building stronger global health capacities and security for the future," Blinken said.



Blinken pointed out that this also reflects the renewed commitment of the United States to provide the support needed to manage the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The United States, which has been the largest donor to the World Health Organization for many years, left the WHO last year, during the mandate of Donald Trump. U.S. President Joe Biden reversed the decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO last month.