Germany responded: These statements are really worrying

German Foreign Affairs Ministry considers comment of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs that Russia is ready to tighten relations with the EU, disturbing.

Source: Tanjug
Relations with the EU could be severed if Brussels imposes sanctions that are risky for sensitive spheres of the economy, Lavrov stated. "Our starting point is that we are ready for that step in case we notice, as we have seen on several occasions before, that sanctions are being prepared that would create a risk for our economy," he pointed out.

"These statements are really worrying and incomprehensible," said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while government spokeswoman Steffen Seibert added that he could only agree with that, reports Reuters.

