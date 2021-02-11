World Round two: Moscow knocked down the EU; Here is the proof PHOTO War continues. After EU announced that they did not want the Russian vaccine against coronavirus "Sputnik V", Moscow announced: What the EU claims is not true. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 09:03 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Just to reiterate that the European Commission practically nailed the position of Brussels on the issue of the Russian vaccine, by announcing that the vaccine is not part of the EU vaccination strategy, nor is it discussing its inclusion in the strategy with its producers.



The EU announced on Wednesday that the Union has a vaccine market that is subject to strict conditions, and to which vaccines can come "no matter where they come from as long as they meet the criteria."



"On the other hand, there is a vaccination strategy on the basis of which companies were selected and vaccine contracts were signed, and we are not in talks with the producers of 'Sputnik V' about joining our strategy," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said yesterday.



The manufacturers of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, announced today that the European Commission, which is actually in charge of the final decisions on the procurement and distribution of vaccines for EU citizens, is not really honest, that is, it is not telling the truth. Namely, they published a screenshot of their application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vaccine registration.



"In response to the European Medicines Agency, which said it could not find that we had applied for registration in the European Union, we show proof that we did so on January 29. Our vaccine has already been registered in 24 countries," the Russian tweet said, as TASS reported.



The screenshot was published on the official Twitter account of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V prý požádal o registraci, akorát že v blbém systému 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/mWqFTyijxd — Aneta Zachová (@AnetaZachova) February 11, 2021

It should be reminded that the European Union found itself in a problem when it was announced that the company AstraZeneca, from which they primarily ordered coronavirus vaccines, will not be able to fulfill the promised and agreed plan.



After the verbal war between Brussels and the company's leaders about when and why things got stuck in that chain of events, Russia intervened in the story, i.e. the company behind the development of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which offered Brussels to provide the Union with 100 million doses of vaccines.