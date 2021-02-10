World BBC: Pragmatic Serbia, that's how it's done BBC writes about the vaccination process in Serbia, emphasizing that Serbia can once enjoy showing the rest of the continent "how things should be done". Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andy Rain

In the article entitled "How Serbia soared ahead in vaccination campaign", BBC states that a comprehensive approach to the procurement of vaccines has put Serbia at the forefront of the race for vaccination of the population in continental Europe.



"Whether vaccines come from China, the US or EU - we don't care as long as they're safe and we get them as soon as possible. For us, vaccination is not a geopolitical matter. It is a healthcare issue", Prime Minster Ana Brnabic tells the BBC.



"Such pragmatism has paid off handsomely. Other countries in the Western Balkans have struggled to secure any vaccine supplies, having placed their hopes on the EU or the international COVAX scheme. In contrast, Serbia looks on target to inoculate at least a tenth of its population by the middle of February", BBC reports.



It is also mentioned that Serbia is speeding ahead of all the 27 EU member states - performing vaccinations at around double the rate of Germany, Spain and Italy and four times the speed of the Netherlands.



While the prime minister may insist there is no room for geopolitics when it comes to coronavirus, Belgrade's warm relations with Beijing and Moscow have undoubtedly helped bring in quantities of vaccine that EU countries can only envy.



"I would be equally happy if we got a million vaccines from Pfizer," says Ms Brnabic. "But our foreign policy paid off; I think it was smart and I have to say I'm proud of what we achieved."



"We are not an EU member, and with all the solidarity there is in the EU, we are bound to be the last to get the vaccines from the EU. That's the downside of not being an EU member, and the strategic focus of my government remains EU accession", Brnabic concluded.



But in this moment of crisis, not relying on Brussels for vaccine procurement proved a shrewd move for Serbia.



The efficiency of the immunization process has come as a surprose in a country not renowned for dynamic public administration.



"For Brussels, things are not so favorable, as the world sees an EU candidate country conspicuously benefiting from its ties to the East. And, not for the first time, countries in the Western Balkans have discovered that the EU can be an unreliable partner", BBC concludes.