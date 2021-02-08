World "The Westernmost Western Media" claims: Russian vaccine - the most effective With an efficiency rate exceeding 90 percent, it has been determined that the Russian vaccine is more effective than the Chinese one, Bloomberg writes. Source: Novosti Monday, February 8, 2021 | 09:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

According to "Bloomberg", now more and more countries, including those in the EU, are joining the line to buy Sputnik V.



"At least 20 countries have approved the vaccine for use, while key markets such as Brazil and India are close to approval. Russia is now targeting the EU market, while Brussels is struggling with its vaccine-lacking COVAX program. Vaccines have taken on geopolitical significance as governments try to mitigate the enormous social and economic damage caused by blockades imposed to limit the spread of the virus. This gives Russia an advantage as one of the few countries where scientists have created effective defenses", this is the opening of the westernmost western media, Bloomberg's article, which specifies that "Putin's once despised vaccine is now a favorite", as Novosti reported.



"This is a turning point for us," the story quotes the leader Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, that financed the development of "Sputnik V" and which is in charge of its international distribution.



Regardless of the success of the vaccine, Bloomberg adds that it will not change Putin's reputation in the West much, although it could strengthen Russia's geopolitical influence in regions like Latin America.



Production constraints are the biggest challenge facing all manufacturers, as global demand far exceeds supply.



Russia, promising free injections to its 146 million inhabitants, began production last year, and the vaccine is currently being produced in other countries, including India, South Korea and Brazil.