World Shock: The Briton, who first became infected and recovered from COVID-19, passed away The first Briton infected with the coronavirus died a year after he recovered, while his colleagues found his body on the campus in Wales.

Conor Ellis Reed, a 26-year-old Chinese language student, is considered the first Briton to be infected with the coronavirus in November 2019 while living and working as a teacher at a school in Wuhan, China, British media write.



Although he recovered from COVID-19, in November 2020, friends found his lifeless body in a room on the Bangor University campus in Wales.



An autopsy showed that the cause of death was respiratory arrest due to bronchopneumonia caused by the use of toxic drugs.



While infected in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, Reed kept a diary in which he shared his experiences of nearly a month of fighting the virus. He wrote that his condition was very difficult for the first ten days, only to get worse on the twelfth day.



"I thought that problematic period had passed, but only then did the nightmare begin. I had difficulty breathing, I had to go to the toilet all the time. I was sweating and shivering. I couldn't breathe, I was suffocating... I thought that was it, that there was no going back", Reed wrote. After day 24, the illness subsided and Reed returned to work.



He soon traveled to Australia to visit his family, after which he returned to Wales to continue his studies in Chinese language and linguistics.