World Officially requested: Approve our vaccine, urgently Pharmaceutical company "Johnson & Johnson" asked the American Food and Drug Administration to approve its vaccine for emergency use in the form of a single dose Source: Tanjug Friday, February 5, 2021 | 09:04

The company's request followed a report on January 29, which states that global clinical testing has shown that the effectiveness of this vaccine in preventing coronavirus infection amounts to 66 percent.



The vaccine, which is given in a single dose, could speed up delivery and simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, according to Reuters.



Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are given in two doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose or transport at low temperatures.



Following the company's request for vaccine registration, regulators will need time to analyze the data and meet with an advisory committee. The United States has an agreement to buy 100 million doses of this vaccine for a billion dollars, with the possibility of purchasing another 200 million doses.



Company "Johnson and Johnson" announced that it is ready to deliver vaccines immediately after the approval, and it plans to deliver one billion doses in 2021, which would be produced in the USA, Europe, South Africa and India.



The vaccine uses type 26 adenovirus to inject coronavirus proteins into body cells and thus elicit an immune response.