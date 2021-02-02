World 1

Navalny stays behind bars

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will serve three and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of violating a suspended sentence.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Foto: EPA/ MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE
Foto: EPA/ MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE

The suspended sentence of the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny in the case of the embezzlement of Yves Roche has been changed to 3 years and 6 months behind bars, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court ruled in favor of the [Russian] Federal Penitentiary Service for reversing the conditional verdict against A. Navalny. He was remanded in custody before the verdict came into force," Judge Natalia Repnikova announced the decision.

According to earlier claims by the Russian authorities, Navalny and his brother financially damaged Yves Rocher's company, for which they received suspended prison sentences of three and a half years.

Although the sentence expired in December 2020, the FSIN has now accused Navalny of violating the suspended sentence and demanded that it be replaced by a prison sentence.

