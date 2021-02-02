World 0

"Russian vaccine - 100 percent effective"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says that clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus have shown that it is 100 percent effective.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
In an interview, which was broadcast on his Twitter account, Maduro stated that no serious complications were noticed after the vaccination with "Sputnik V" vaccine, which is registered in Venezuela, TASS reports.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in December last year that an agreement had been reached with Russia on supplying Venezuela with the "Sputnik V" vaccine.

