World "Vaccine nationalism" Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned again about the danger of "vaccine nationalism". Source: Tanjug Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 11:44

He pointed out that the fight over coronavirus vaccines could cause even greater inequalities in the world.



Speaking at a panel at the World Business Forum in Davos yesterday, Tedros said that there is now the real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic, vaccines, may exacerbate those same inequalities.



In yesterday's Twitter post, Tedros warned that if the virus continues to circulate and vaccine nationalism leads to a loss of confidence in international cooperation, if business operations and supply chains continue to be disrupted, everyone will pay the price in terms of long-term economic recovery.



“This could delay COVAX deliveries and create exactly the scenario COVAX was designed to avoid, with hoarding, a chaotic market, an uncoordinated response and continued social and economic disruption. Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic,” he said.