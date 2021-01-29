World Biden put forward request to Putin US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said Source: Tanjug Friday, January 29, 2021 | 18:15 Tweet Share EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

She specified that the two leaders talked on the phone last week.



She added that Biden "did not refrain from expressing concern" over Russia's actions, Reuters reports.



Earlier this week, the White House announced that the two leaders agreed that the teams of the two countries urgently agree on the continuation of the agreement for arms control New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which expires on February 5.