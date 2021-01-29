World 0

Biden put forward request to Putin

US President Joe Biden called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

She specified that the two leaders talked on the phone last week.

She added that Biden "did not refrain from expressing concern" over Russia's actions, Reuters reports.

Earlier this week, the White House announced that the two leaders agreed that the teams of the two countries urgently agree on the continuation of the agreement for arms control New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which expires on February 5.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Fearing the domino effect

Annelies Verlinden expressed concern that violent protests in the Netherlands due to restrictive measures could cause similar riots in her country.

World Thursday, January 28, 2021 08:55 Comments: 0
EPA/ANP EPA/ANP
page 1 of 30 go to page