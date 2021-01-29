World Orban was waiting to see how the vaccination would go in Serbia Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest could sign an agreement on purchase of the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus today or tomorrow. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 29, 2021 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

He added that the country was waiting to see how the mass vaccination with the Chinese vaccine in Serbia would go.



In early January, Serbia received one million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, and thus became the first European country to start a mass vaccination program with that vaccine, Reuters reports.



Orbán told state radio that he would choose the Chinese vaccine himself, because he trusts it the most.



Hungary would thus become the first EU member state to receive the Chinese vaccine if approved by the Hungarian authorities, and last week it became the first EU country to buy the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The first delivery of Sinopharm could contain a million doses.



Orbán said that Hungary could vaccinate about 1.7 million people by March.