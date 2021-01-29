World 0

Orban was waiting to see how the vaccination would go in Serbia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest could sign an agreement on purchase of the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus today or tomorrow.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/ ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL
EPA-EFE/ ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

He added that the country was waiting to see how the mass vaccination with the Chinese vaccine in Serbia would go.

In early January, Serbia received one million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, and thus became the first European country to start a mass vaccination program with that vaccine, Reuters reports.

Orbán told state radio that he would choose the Chinese vaccine himself, because he trusts it the most.

Hungary would thus become the first EU member state to receive the Chinese vaccine if approved by the Hungarian authorities, and last week it became the first EU country to buy the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The first delivery of Sinopharm could contain a million doses.

Orbán said that Hungary could vaccinate about 1.7 million people by March.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Scientists in fear: Co-infection discovered

Scientists from the southern part of Brazil announced that they discovered two patients infected with two different strains of coronavirus at the same time.

World Friday, January 29, 2021 08:52 Comments: 1
Foto: Depositphotos / lightsource

Fearing the domino effect

Annelies Verlinden expressed concern that violent protests in the Netherlands due to restrictive measures could cause similar riots in her country.

World Thursday, January 28, 2021 08:55 Comments: 0
EPA/ANP EPA/ANP

Europe is dancing on the brink of disaster

The weak start of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the EU is rather astonishing, Bloomberg says, adding that the future does not look better either.

World Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:44 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
page 1 of 29 go to page