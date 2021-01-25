World Scottish Prime Minister announces referendum on independence from the United Kingdom Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that she intends to hold a "legal referendum" on independence from the United Kingdom. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 25, 2021 | 02:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FRASER BREMNER / SCOTTISH DAILY

The referendum will happen if Sturgeon wins the Scottish elections scheduled for May.



Such a move would bring her into conflict with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposes a new vote on secession, reports the AP.



Scotland voted to stay in the UK with 55% to 45% in the 2014 referendum.



A new binding referendum requires the approval of the British government, and Johnson insists that he will say no, according to the US agency.



Sturgeon claims for the BBC that Brexit changed the situation by withdrawing Scotland from the European Union against the will of the citizens of that part of the United Kingdom. A narrow majority of voters in the UK decided to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, but a large majority in Scotland voted to stay.



Sturgeon says her Scottish National Party will run in the May elections "to seek the authority of the Scottish people" for a new referendum.



"If the SNP wins the Scottish elections in a few months with a proposal to give the people that choice, what kind of Democrat could rightly stand in the way. Boris Johnson is obviously afraid of the verdict and the will of the Scottish people," Sturgeon said.



The SNP announces that if it wins a majority in the Scottish Parliament in May, it will pass a law that will allow a new referendum after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.



If Johnson's government refuse to agree, the issue would probably end up in the court, the Associated Press estimates.