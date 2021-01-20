World Biden Day Joe Biden is taking the oath on a historic day under strict protocol that will reach climax at noon when Biden will officially become the 46th U.S. President. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

The inauguration ceremony called "United America" will not resemble previous inaugurations, because the organizers and local authorities in Washington called on Americans not to come but to follow the ceremony online in their homes.



Security in Washington will be strengthened while the Pentagon announced that it will send 20.000 National Guard soldiers.



The president-elect and his wife Jill will spend Tuesday night at Blair House, the official residence of foreign guests of the US President, which is located opposite the White House near Lafayette Square.



During the morning of January 20, Biden will attend Mass at St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington. He invited Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, to accompany him at the mass.



The president-elect will then march in a convoy to Capitol Hill where the inauguration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. local time (5 p.m. CET) on a large podium set opposite the National Mall.



The national anthem will be sung by pop star Lady Gaga on the steps of Capitol Hill, and singer Jennifer Lopez will hold a "musical performance", according to the organizing committee.



Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris will be sworn in at 12:00, then the president will give his inaugural speech in which he should confirm his vision of the desire to win the pandemic, better reconstruct, unite and heal the nation, according to the organizing committee.



In the early afternoon, Joe Biden will go to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Hero together with former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives. He will return in a convoy to Washington.



The convoy should stop a few tens of meters from the White House to allow Biden to enter on foot surrounded by a military escort. He will sign the first presidential decrees there in the afternoon.



In the evening, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will address the nation during a special show hosted by actor Tom Hanks. The special show "Celebrating America" will be broadcast from 20.30 to 22.00 US time on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC channels, as well as on YouTube. Among the guests of the Hanks special show will be John Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.



Outgoing President Donald Trump has announced that he will not attend the inauguration. Former US President, Democrat Jimmy Carter (96) will not attend the swearing-in ceremony either, due to his advanced age.