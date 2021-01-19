World 96.000.000 According to Worldometer's data, 96.009.891 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the world since the outbreak of the pandemic, 25.330.409 currently active. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 09:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FABIO FRUSTACI

2.049.348 died as a consequence of COVID-19 infection, while 68.630.134 recovered.



The highest number of confirmed cases was recorded in the United States - more than 24.6 million, India - more than 10.5 million, Brazil - more than 8.5 million, Russia - almost 3.6 million and the United Kingdom - more than 3.4 million.



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany increased by 11.369, to 2.052.028, according to today's data from the Robert Koch Institute.



989 people infected with coronavirus died, and the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic is 47.622, as Reuters reports.