World Pfizer reduces vaccine deliveries to Europe Pfizer will temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 15, 2021 | 14:26 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Delivery will be reduced until biotechnology firm BioNTech increases its production capacity.



"This temporary reduction will affect all European countries," the Institute said in a statement.



They also state that they expected to receive 43.875 doses of vaccines from Pfizer next week, but that, in all likelihood, they will now receive 36.075 doses.



The Institute says that they learned just before 10 o'clock today that deliveries will be reduced, and that, they add, is a consequence of the production limitations in Pfizer, whose goal is to increase the capacity to two billion doses of vaccine per year compared to the current 1.3 billion.



"It is not yet clear how long it will take before Pfizer reaches maximum production capacity again," the Norwegian institute said.