World Merkel highly concerned: "I'm looking for an urgent reaction" The number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany exceeded 2 million, while the number of deaths from the consequences of COVID-19 reached almost 45.000 Source: Tanjug Friday, January 15, 2021 | 13:28

This was announced by experts the day after Chancellor Angela Merkel requested a quick reaction in order to curb the spread of the virus.



According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new cases increased by 22.368 to 2.000.958, Reuters reports.



This is the lowest increase in the number of those infected on Friday after more than two months, and the situation in the intensive care units has also slightly improved.



However, the large number of deaths, of which there are 1.113 today, and concerns about the emergence of more contagious strains of the coronavirus are raising fears that existing lockdown measures will not work. A record number of deaths from the consequences of the coronavirus were recorded in Germany yesterday - 1.244, and almost 45.000 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, Reuters reports.



The German Bild announced yesterday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering the introduction of the strictest lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would mean the complete closure of the country.