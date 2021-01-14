World Biden's impeachment has already been announced Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for alleged abuse of power. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 17:48 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

Representative Greene announced her plan on Twitter, as Independent reported.



While 10 Republicans voted to support the impeachment article, congresswoman Greene was amongst the 197 House representatives, who defended President Donald Trump.



“On behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable. We cannot have a President of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies", Ms. Greene said in an interview with Newsmax.



She added that se cannot imagine people in this country being so fearful of the future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol in Washington, DC.



“The American people need hope, they need to know that there are Republicans in Congress who are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in a minority, regardless of having all odds against us”. Greene concluded.