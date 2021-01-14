World Chaos in Brussels - police station set on fire, king's vehicle damaged VIDEO / PHOTO Clashes broke out between protesters and police during a protest in Brussels over the death of a young man of African descent who died after being arrested. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A police station was set on fire and more than 70 protesters were arrested.



After peaceful protests following the death of a migrant criminal during arrest on Saturday, riots broke out in the Belgian capital last night with a group of demonstrators throwing various objects and firecrackers towards police officers, which used water cannons to disperse them.

Migrants rioting in Brussels tonight following the death of a migrant criminal during arrest on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BbHwKz6NUv — k-lo2 (@k_klo224743370) January 13, 2021

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

According to local officials, between 70 and 80 protesters were arrested.

Migrants attack the king of Belgium's motorcade during the riots. pic.twitter.com/ndirZMc7hV — k-lo2 (@k_klo224743370) January 13, 2021

Videos of the riots have been posted on social media. One of them shows that the protesters also hit the motorcade of King Philip of Belgium with stones, but it is not known yet whether he was in the vehicle.



The protest took place after a young man named Ibrahim died in police custody. He allegedly tried to escape while the police legitimized a group of people because they did not adhere to the measures introduced due to the coronavirus epidemic.



As AFP reported, referring to the prosecutor's office in Brussels, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the young man's death.