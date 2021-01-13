World Resolution approved. Now what? The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution calling for the dismissal of Donald Trump, based on the 25th Amendment. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 09:17 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The resolution calls on Vice President Mike Pence to initiate the procedure envisaged by the 25th Amendment of the American Constitution, so that President Donald Trump would be relieved of his duties, the agencies report. The resolution was adopted by 223 votes to 205.



The removal of the president under the 25th amendment implies that the vice president and the majority of the members of the president's cabinet declare that the president is not capable of executing his constitutional duty.



Vice President Mike Pence now has 24 hours to state whether he is ready to act according to the adopted resolution.



However, before the vote, he told the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to oppose the launch of the 25th Amendment.



Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier Tuesday saying he will not use the provisions of the 25th Amendment to depose Trump.



“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he wrote. “I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation", Pence stated in a letter sent by his cabinet to the House Speaker Pelosi.



The vice president of the USA said that the energy of the current administration is aimed at ensuring an orderly transfer of power, and he appealed to Pelosi and other members of Congress to avoid moves that would "further divide the citizens and inflame passions."



"I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame passions of the moment,” Pence added.



The resolution of the House of Representatives contains, among other things, an article accusing Trump of inciting a rebellion and talking about his potential responsibility for the intrusion of part of the supporters into the Capitol Hill complex during the congressional confirmation of the voting results of the Electoral College of presidential elections won by Joseph Biden.



The article of impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House, which would make Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.



After that, a hearing should be held in the Senate and a decision made on whether Trump will be removed from office, despite the fact that the session would probably last longer than nine days, the time period left until the expiration of his mandate.



However, the Senate's decision would prevent Trump from resuming his work in the public sphere - which would end his possible ambitions to run for President in the 2024 elections, according to the Voice of America.



Trump blamed Democrats in Congress yesterday for the "huge rage" that exists in the country.