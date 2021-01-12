World 0

Trump: State of emergency

US President Donald Trump approved the declaration of a state of emergency for Washington, which should last until January 24, the White House announced today.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

This was done after the services warned of security threats during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

The state of emergency was declared by the mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, last Wednesday, after the incursion of the demonstrators into the Congress, because after that, information about the planned riots during the inauguration began to appear.

It is stated that the declaration of a state of emergency will enable the Department of National Security and the Federal Agency for Emergency Management to help the city in any emergency situation.

On Sunday, Muriel Bowser asked Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to approve the declaration before the disaster occurs, as well as to extend the engagement of the US Secret Service for the inauguration from January 11 to January 24 instead of the previously planned 19th and 21st January.

Wolf resigned shortly before Trump approved the state of emergency, citing ongoing court rulings challenging his authority as acting secretary. However, as Politico writes, citing an unnamed source, an administration official said that Wolf’s being disturbed by what happened last week was one of several reasons he resigned.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Merkel: It's problematic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers the bans that Twitter and other social networks imposed on U.S. President Donald Trump rather problematic.

World Monday, January 11, 2021 16:46 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE/ Andreas Gora / POOL

The Pentagon knew?

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol on the part of supporters of President Donald Trump.

World Monday, January 11, 2021 08:38 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

WHO enters Wuhan

Investigation team from the World Health Organization is coming to China on January 14 to investigate the origin of the coronavirus, the agencies reported.

World Monday, January 11, 2021 08:20 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File

Good luck

Richard Grenell, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, sharply criticized Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

World Saturday, January 9, 2021 22:55 Comments: 10
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL

The end!

Social network Twitter announced that it permanently suspended the account of the US President, Donald Trump, due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

World Saturday, January 9, 2021 01:52 Comments: 2
Ilustracija, Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 23 go to page