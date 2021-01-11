World Merkel: It's problematic German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers the bans that Twitter and other social networks imposed on U.S. President Donald Trump rather problematic. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 11, 2021 | 16:46 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andreas Gora / POOL

According to Merkel, freedom of speech and opinion are the most important human rights.



"This right can be limited, but only in accordance with the law and within the framework defined by the legislators, and not by the decisions of the management of social networks", Merkel concluded.



"From that point of view, the chancellor considers it problematic that the orders of the American president are permanently blocked", said her spokesperson Steffen Seibert.



Explaining the position of the chancellor, he said that those who run social networks have a great responsibility in the sense that political communication is not poisoned by hatred, lies and incitement to violence.



According to the AP, Merkel believes that it is equally important not to stay aside when such content appears, and that it will be marked, but it is equally important to enable freedom of opinion and speech.



Twitter has permanently suspended Trump's Twitter account, citing "the risk of future incitement to violence" as the reason, after his supporters invaded the Capitol.



Facebook has decided to suspend the outgoing president's account at least until January 20, when his successor Joe Biden will take office.