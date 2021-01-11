World The Pentagon knew? At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol on the part of supporters of President Donald Trump. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 11, 2021 | 08:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

That was said by the U.S. Army Secretary, Ryan McCarthy.



Democratic representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and a member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said McCarthy told him the Pentagon was aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists" in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joseph Biden.



The Justice Department also said two more men were arrested in connection with the rioting on Wednesday when protesters stormed the U.S. Congress.

Erik Gavelek Munčel/ FOTO Tanjug/Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn. via AP

The two people were in tactical equipment and were wearing plastic handcuffs, it was announced from the offices of the U.S. Prosecutor for the District of Columbia.



Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Photos show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an object in a holster on his right side and a mobile phone on his chest with which he recorded the incident.



The Justice Department said in a statement that Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, was arrested on Sunday, who was photographed entering a building with a green helmet, in a green tactical vest, black and camouflage jacket and beige pants. The government alleged Brock was identified as one of the individuals who was pictured holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain subjects, as ABC News informs.



Both men were arrested and charged with one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.



Five people, including a police officer guarding the Capitol, were killed in riots on Wednesday, and dozens are accused of storming the Capitol.