World Good luck Richard Grenell, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, sharply criticized Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 22:55

The reason for that is the announcement of the initiation of Trump's impeachment, even after the social network Twitter permanently shut down his account.



"Hey, Joe Biden and Camala Harris, Good Luck telling other countries they can’t silence, censor or shut down their political opponents. This is a crisis for the American brand and you are celebrating the (temporary) power that comes with it", Grenell, the outgoing special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina talks, said on Twitter.



Democrats in Congress have threatened to initiate Trump's impeachment process if he does not resign, blaming him for the recent riots at the Capitol in Washington.



After the riots in Washington, Twitter decided to permanently suspend U.S. President's account due to, as they stated from that company, "the risk of further incitement of violence".



“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet on Friday.