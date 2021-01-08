World Record number of deaths in the country; Burning issue still is: Who will replace her? A record number of deaths from COVID-19. The Germans are worried. At the moment, there are a lot of questions regarding vaccines, as well. Source: DW Friday, January 8, 2021 | 16:14 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP

Yet, another topic is slowly returning to focus: the parliamentary elections and the departure of the chancellor.



The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 1.188 new deaths within 24 hours - a new record. In addition, 31.849 new infections were reported. But RKI assumes that the actual numbers could be even higher - because in the weeks of holidays around Christmas and New Year, fewer people go to the doctor, fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are performed, Deutsche Welle writes.



So, pandemic remains a top topic in Germany. The current decision of the German government and the province, to extend the lockdown until the end of January, was made in the middle of the first public opinion poll this year, which is regularly conducted by the Infratest Dimap Institute entitled ARD-DeutschlandTREND. However, since the lockdown was expected to continue, the picture of the mood of the citizens is still valid.



Half of the respondents stated that the existing measures should be maintained in any case. About a third of the respondents were in favor of tightening the measures, and only every sixth German citizen was in favor of easing the lockdown measures.

The Minister of Health dropped to third place

One new topic has occupied researchers: in the meantime, vaccination against COVID-19 has started in Germany as well. But the dose of vaccines is small for now. A lot has been written and said about it in the German media - who could be to blame for that. Was it correct that the EU agreed to negotiate with producers together, and not each country for itself? First of all, the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, could hear a lot of criticism on his own account. This, of course, was reflected in the research of the "Deutschland Trend". Thus, in the ranking of politicians' favorites, Spahn slipped from second to third place. However, the vast majority (70%) still assess that the road through the EU was "correct".

Angela Merkel holds the first place

72 percent of Germans are satisfied with Angela Merkel's work at the moment. As a result, Angela Merkel is far in first place in the ranking of politicians, as has been the case frequently in her long political career. But that will change. Merkel will no longer run in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the fall of 2021, and thus will probably disappear from the ranking list of leading active politicians.



That is why "Infratest Dimap" Institute asked the Germans how they look at that particular moment, which is not so far away now. Most German citizens are sorry: 51 percent of them think that Merkel's withdrawal is critical for Germany, 44 percent look at it positively.



The question of who will succeed her in Germany will be discussed for a long time. But even this decision is not so far away. In just a few days (January 15 and 16), the digital congress of the CDU party will decide who will be the new president of the CDU. The choice will fall between three candidates: Norbert Röttgen, Friedrich Merz and Armin Laschet. Who has the best chance?

Friedrich Merz - the most likely candidate?

According to ARD-DeutschlandTREND Survey, Friedrich Merz is still in the lead, both among all respondents and among supporters in the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU - Bavarian sister party of the CDU) and he clearly dominated in November, with 29 per cent of current support, a quarter of supporters for Laschet and Röttgen in particular, especially Röttgen, the former environment minister who was fired by Angela Merkel.



Given the current mood of the party's delegates, it is difficult to predict anything. According to observers, it will probably be a dead race.



But that has not yet being decided on who will be the candidate for chancellor. It is the fact that the CDU is currently the strongest party and can appoint a chancellor. But it could easily happen that a promising fourth contender appear - Markus Zeder, for example. The chairman of the CSU and the prime minister of Bavaria built a stable image of a good manager during the corona crisis. He has been a favorite candidate for chancellor for months - above all among CDU and CSU supporters. The decision could be made in the spring.



Meanwhile, Zeder announced his readiness to nominate his candidacy for the post of chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU).



“After considerable reflection and according to the wishes of many party members, I responsibly declare my readiness to devote myself to the party. I will run for the chairmanship of the CSU,” said Markus Zeder.