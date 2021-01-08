World Kim Jong-un offers a hand of reconciliation? North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pointed out today that it is necessary for that country to significantly improve its ties with the outside world. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 8, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KCNA

Kim, who marks 10 years in power this year, promised to put “state defense capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it” during the Eighth Party Congress, which began on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.



In his address on the third day of the Congress of his ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Kim spoke about South Korea, but did not specify what steps he wanted to take.



"The general orientation and political position of our party is the comprehensive expansion and development of foreign relations," Kim said, the KCNA agency reported.



Kim discussed policies to make a “tangible turn in improving the people’s living standard,” a day after he admitted that previous annual economic goals had fallen short, state media reported.



Kim, who succeeded his father Kim Jong-il in late 2011, turns 37 today, according to Reuters.



He said that it is necessary to reshape the relationship with South Korea.



Observers believe that North Korea will get in touch with South Korea first for reconciliation and then to indicate that it wants talks with the new US administration of John Biden.