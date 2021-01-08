World A huge crater opened in the middle of the city of Naples VIDEO / PHOTO This morning, a large crater in the ground, 20 meters deep, opened in the parking lot near COVID center in Naples, with noise and the sound of an explosion. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 8, 2021 | 12:55 Tweet Share twitter_Steve Pandino

Tons of earth, asphalt, rocks and several cars parked there crashed into the abyss.



AGI news agency informs that there are firefighters on the spot, who, along with search dogs, are trying to determine whether there are people among the collapsed material and vehicles. For now, there is no information on the injured or possibly missing.

The crater and the collapse of the ground damaged the cables and pipes, so it was necessary to evacuate the hostel, the building where COVID patients with lighter clinical picture were accommodated, but the central hospital and the main COVID center were not damaged or endangered, so they continue working.



Authorities rule out the possibility of an intentional explosion, and police are investigating the causes. The agency reminds that there have been heavy rains in Naples in the past few days.