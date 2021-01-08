World Trump acknowledged Biden's victory Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Joe Biden's victory, a day after the violent intrusion of his supporters into the Congress building. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 8, 2021 | 12:26 Tweet Share EPA/ Michael Reynolds

According to the AP, Trump, who on Thursday morning still unfoundedly claimed that the elections were rigged, announced in the evening that he would focus on the unhindered and peaceful transition of power to the Biden administration.



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. Congress has confirmed the results. The new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. I am now focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. This moment requires wound healing and reconciliation," Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.



The president condemned Wednesday's violence, saying rioters had defiled the seat of American democracy. However, he did not speak about his role in inciting violence, reports AP.



"It is a life-time honor to me to serve as your president. I tell all wonderful supporters that I know you are disappointed, but I also want to tell you that while this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" said Trump, who is facing calls to resign or be replaced after Wednesday's attack, according to Voice of America.



Trump's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany previously said that the entire White House condemns the violence that took place in the American Congress on Wednesday, and said that those who violated the law should be held responsible.



“The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the president and this administration in the strongest possible terms,” McEnany told reporters at a White House press briefing.



She took no questions.