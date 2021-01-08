World Mortuaries full: Coronavirus victims kept in trucks California has distributed at least 166 refrigerated trucks for temporary mortuaries to deal with capacity shortages in overcrowded hospitals. Source: index.hr Friday, January 8, 2021 | 12:22 Tweet Share EPA/ ETIENNE LAURENT

The US state of California is trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but last week alone, 2.500 people died from COVID-19, far more than in any other state, and the morgues are full.



Growing number of infected was noticed even before Thanksgiving, after which the spread of the virus due to family gatherings only accelerated, but now California, after celebrating Christmas and New Year, is preparing for a new dramatic increase in the number of infected.