World Trump: Stay peaceful Supporters of US President Donald Trump broke through the police cordon in front of the Congress building tonight, and entered the congressional building. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 23:31

CNN reports that President Trump took to his Twitter account one hour after the escalation of the protests of his supporters and the incursion into the Congress.



"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!", the incumbent US President said.